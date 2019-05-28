Russian Teenager Attacks Classmate With Axe, Cites Past School Shootings – Reports

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

A seventh-grade student attacked a classmate with an axe in central Russia on Tuesday in what appeared to be an act inspired by past school shootings.

Authorities detained the 15-year-old in the Saratov region town of Volsk after he hit a 12-year-old girl in the head with an axe at school, Interfax reported. The teenager also brought Molotov cocktails and unsuccessfully attempted to set them off, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The victim was said to be in serious but stable condition and no other casualties were reported.

The alleged attacker said in a video posted online that he wanted to emulate past school shooters, including an 18-year-old Crimean student who gunned down 20 people in October, the Saratov-based 4vsar.ru news website reported.

“I’m very frightened, but I need to do this,” he was quoted as saying in the video. The footage was posted to a social media page that the alleged attacker had used under an alias, 4vsar.ru reported.

On the social media page, the alleged attacker said he underwent psychiatric treatment for suicidal thoughts and was driven by a desire to become famous.

Read more

Kosovo conflict

Kosovo Releases Russian UN Worker After Moscow Demand

The Russian was detained in a Serb-populated municipality in Kosovo's north during a police operation there.
Border Searches

Chinese Officials Are Searching Russian Travellers’ Phones at Border, Consulate Warns

Individuals could be blocked from entering China if border officials found compromising information.
Escalation

Russia Demands Kosovo Release Detained Russian UN Worker

The Russian national was detained in a Serb-populated municipality in Kosovo's north during a police operation.
Foreign investment

Arrested U.S. Investor Calvey Wants to Go to Putin’s Economic Forum

Calvey's enthusiasm for the St. Petersburg event comes even as he is being held under house arrest.