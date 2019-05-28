Arrested U.S. Investor Calvey Wants to Go to Putin’s Economic Forum

U.S. private equity manager Michael Calvey, whose February arrest on fraud charges shook Russia’s foreign-investment community, still wants to go to the Kremlin’s premier economic showcase in St. Petersburg next week. But he needs the permission of the country’s Investigative Committee to leave his Moscow apartment, where he’s being held under house arrest in a case he dismisses as part of a commercial dispute. His lawyers plan to file the request soon, according to his firm, Baring Vostok Capital Partners.

His enthusiasm for the St. Petersburg event, where President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to make a speech pitching Russia to foreign investors, contrasts with that of U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, who said over the weekend he’s boycotting the forum to protest the Kremlin’s handling of the Calvey case. Calvey was moved from jail to house arrest last month after an outcry about the case from top state-company executives and government officials, as well as major foreign investors. Some of his partners, including French citizen Philippe Delpal, remain behind bars in the case. The Investigative Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Calvey’s plans Monday.

