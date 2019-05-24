U.S. Ambassador Will Boycott St. Petersburg Forum Over Detained Investor

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman will boycott Russia’s showcase economic forum in St. Petersburg in June in response to the house arrest of American investor Michael Calvey, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson told media.

Calvey, who was transferred to house arrest last month, faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted on embezzlement charges related to his Baring Vostok private equity fund. The high-profile case has rattled some foreign investors in Russia and stoked talks of a possible U.S. boycott of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) which is attended by President Vladimir Putin.