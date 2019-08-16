Support The Moscow Times!
Putin-Macron Held Talks Before Russian Bank's French Executive Released From Custody

By Reuters
Kremlin.ru

A Russian court's decision to release Baring Vostok executive Phillipe Delpal from custody and put him under house arrest followed talks between Russian president Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said Friday.

Delpal, a French national, was ordered to be released from custody and placed under house arrest by a Moscow court Thursday.

Delpal was one of several executives at private equity group Baring Vostok, including U.S. citizen Michael Calvey, who were detained in February on suspicion of embezzlement.

Putin will visit France later this month.

