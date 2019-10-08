Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Keep U.S. Investor Calvey Under House Arrest Until January

By Reuters
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

A court in Moscow ruled Tuesday that U.S. investor Michael Calvey should remain under house arrest facing charges of embezzlement until Jan. 13, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Calvey and other executives at private equity group Baring Vostok were detained in February.

They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny.

The court's decision to keep Calvey and French Baring Vostok executive Phillipe Delpal under house arrest was "groundless," Baring Vostok said in a company statement.

"The court is following the lead of the investigation, which is delaying the case in order to put pressure on our employees, and completely ignores the position of the defense," it said.

"The criminal case was brought against them to exert pressure in a commercial dispute and is completely untenable."

Calvey and Delpal were first detained in February after investigators accused them and others of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($38.31 million). They denied wrongdoing.

Calvey was placed under house arrest in April, after two months in jail, while Delpal was moved from jail to house arrest in August.

"We are convinced that our colleagues' innocence will eventually be established," Baring Vostok said in its statement.

Read more about: Calvey

Read more

Calvey cedes control

Detained U.S. Investor Loses Control of Russia's Vostochny Bank

Michael Calvey’s fund has lost the legal battle with the bank’s Russian shareholder.
opinion
Maria Zheleznova and Vladimir Ruvinsky

Why Reading the Kremlin’s Code Language Has Become so Difficult

Constant infighting between different factions is resulting in confusing signals being sent out — as in the case of investor Michael Calvey.
Calvey case

Kremlin Hopes Detained U.S. Investor Calvey Will Be Freed for St. Petersburg Forum

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Calvey was a trustworthy businessman.
Foreign investment

Arrested U.S. Investor Calvey Wants to Go to Putin’s Economic Forum

Calvey's enthusiasm for the St. Petersburg event comes even as he is being held under house arrest.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.