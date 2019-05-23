Russian School Lowers Passing Grade for Boys, Sparking Outrage

An elite school in central Russia has drawn national attention after it lowered passing grades for boys because its headmaster says girls are better students and boys grow up to lead the country. A bulletin posted on the wall of the school in the city of Perm showed that the passing grade was set at 69.1 for girls and 65.7 for boys, sending shockwaves through Russia.

“Girls are more diligent as a rule,” the headmaster, Tatyana Dyakova, told the regional 59.ru news website Tuesday. “But boys don’t generally have that diligence, that’s why their scores are lower.” “But then they become leaders. Don’t you know who runs the country? Typically, it’s former boys,” Dyakova explained. At least 20 girls received non-passing grades as a result of the discrepancy, 59.ru reported.

