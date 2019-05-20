Russian Church Leader Calls to End Abortions to Boost Population

Russia legalized abortion in 1955 and has the second-highest abortion rate in the world after China. While Russia’s anti-abortion movement has largely failed to change the law, it has gained momentum in recent years, spurred by the rise of the Orthodox Church as a powerful political force.

The head of Russia’s Orthodox Church has proposed a national ban on abortion to boost the country's lagging population numbers.

“We must first of all remove the topic of abortion to the extent that it exists,” Patriarch Kirill was quoted as saying at a pro-life event in Moscow on Sunday by Interfax.

With an estimated 1 million fewer abortions per year, he projected population numbers could reach 156 million in the next decade and 166 million in 20 years.

Russia has grappled with a demographic crisis in recent years, with its population declining for the first time in a decade last year to 146.8 million.

