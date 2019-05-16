Russian Bill Seeks to Criminalize News That Leads to International Sanctions

Russian lawmakers are seeking to criminalize the publication of materials that leads to sanctions imposed against the country or individuals, the latest in a host of legislation to tighten control over the flow of information.

Mikhail Emelyanov, a lawmaker for the pro-Kremlin Just Russia party, is proposing amendments to the criminal code to impose a maximum term of five years in prison and fines of 5 million rubles ($77,500) for publishing such materials. A separate bill he submitted would outlaw the “collection, transfer and distribution” of such information.