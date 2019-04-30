Gulag Documentary Takes Russian YouTube by Storm

Russia's online community has been abuzz over the past week with praise for popular YouTuber Yury Dud's documentary about life in the land of the gulag labor camps. It’s a departure for the 32-year-old sports editor, whose 5.1 million subscribers tune in to watch him interview personalities from all walks of life about their personal lives. More often than not, Dud’s questions have been said to “border on the tabloid-esque.”

“Why is it that — after rappers, comedians, musicians, actors and directors — we approached this difficult and alarming subject?” Dud asks at the top of the show. The first answer, he says, lies in a 2018 survey showing that almost half of Russians aged 18 to 24 (Dud’s target demographic) have never heard of Stalin’s repressions. The second is to explore the origins of his parents’ and their generation’s reluctance to “stick your neck out” that he says has affected modern-day Russia. “Kolyma is among those places where that fear was born,” Dud says as he embarks on a visually gripping two-hour journey into Russia’s Far East, a resource-rich region with subzero temperatures and a legacy of Stalinist repressions.