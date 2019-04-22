Yandex Food Courier Reportedly Dies From Over-Exhaustion, Sparking Outrage in Russia

A Yandex Food delivery man’s death while working in St. Petersburg has triggered outrage on social media over the Russian company’s treatment of its couriers. Artyk Orozaliev died at age 21 on Wednesday after what his colleagues said was a 10-hour-straight bicycle shift for Yandex Food. His relatives told local media that Orozaliev’s death was ruled to be a heart attack.

news Russian Search Engine Yandex Registers Fastest Growth in Six Years Read more

“I’m honestly shocked,” one anonymous user tweeted. “I didn’t think [Yandex Food had] such a disgusting attitude toward its workers.” Other users echoed the outrage, writing that “cannibalistic Russian capitalism” had turned into “slave labor for kopecks.” “We’re nobodies to Yandex. Forget it and use third-party companies, please,” tweeted another user.

честно, я в шоке, ваши посты на многое глаза открыли. просто не думала, что такое НАСТОЛЬКО отвратительное отношение к работникам

безумно жалко, что курьер умер в итоге... — chrís 💫 (@semyanovskaya_k) April 18, 2019