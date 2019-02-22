Russia Prolongs Detention of Ex-U.S. Marine Held for Spying

By Reuters
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A Russian court on Friday ruled to extend by three months the detention of former U.S. marine Paul Whelan who is being held on suspicion of spying, the RIA news agency reported.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage, charges he denies. If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

The court in Moscow ordered Whelan be held in pre-trial detention until May 28, RIA reported, extending an earlier ruling to keep him in custody until Feb. 28.

