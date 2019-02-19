Russia Plans to Send Space Tourists on ‘Gagarin Route’ by 2021

Russia’s state space agency has announced plans to send tourists into space along the route taken by the first man in space over the next two years.

Legendary Soviet cosmonaut Yury Gagarin made history as the first human to orbit the Earth when he spent 108 minutes in space in 1961.

“We’re [...] launching a flight path that orbits the Earth along a shortened ‘Gagarin route,’” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Roscosmos space agency, tweeted Tuesday.

“This will reduce the flight preparation time for those wishing to see our planet from space,” he explained.

Roscosmos announced it had signed a deal with the U.S. space tourism firm Space Adventures to send two civilians to the International Space Station (ISS) by late 2021.