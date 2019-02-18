Over Half of Russian Military Police Have Syrian War Experience — Official

Donat Sorokin / TASS

Around 60 percent of Russian military police officers have received wartime experience in Syria in fewer than three years of deployment, a Russian Defense Ministry official said Monday.

Officers began patrolling the Golan Heights frontier between Syria and Israel in 2016 and installed observation posts in the area.

“Currently around 60 percent of the military police personnel have been involved in special operations in Syria,” Lieutenant General Vladimir Ivanovsky, the chief of Russia’s military police, was cited as telling reporters by the state-run TASS news agency.

Apart from their presence in the Golan Heights, Russian officers have also patrolled the northern town of Manbij, which has been under the control of Kurdish forces since 2016, he noted.

A recent operation was to protect a UN humanitarian convoy traveling to the Rukban refugee camp in Al-Tanf on the southeastern border, he added.

“War experience in Syria has been invaluable to the officers and from Dec. 1 last year, has been included in the training program [of military police],” Ivanovsky said.

Read more about: Syria , Defense

Read more

Syria

Russia to Develop New Electronic Warfare Systems After Analyzing U.S. Missiles Recovered in Syria

The unexploded U.S. Tomahawks will be used to improve Russian weapons.
Syria

Russian Naval Exercises Scheduled Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected U.S. Airstrike

Russia's Defense Ministry said it was aware of the movements of a U.S. naval force in the area.
Syria

Russia Sends New Su-57 Warplanes for Combat-Testing in Syria

The planes will "demonstrate the capabilities" of Russia's military-industrial complex.
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...