Over Half of Russian Military Police Have Syrian War Experience — Official

Around 60 percent of Russian military police officers have received wartime experience in Syria in fewer than three years of deployment, a Russian Defense Ministry official said Monday.

Officers began patrolling the Golan Heights frontier between Syria and Israel in 2016 and installed observation posts in the area.

“Currently around 60 percent of the military police personnel have been involved in special operations in Syria,” Lieutenant General Vladimir Ivanovsky, the chief of Russia’s military police, was cited as telling reporters by the state-run TASS news agency.