Armed Men Attack Indian Pharmaceutical Executive in Moscow

Svetlana Kholyavchuk / TASS

An Indian national who heads a pharmaceutical company in Russia has been reportedly hospitalized after falling victim to an armed attack in Moscow.

Four unknown assailants beat Jyoti Loomba and his driver with bats on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow Thursday evening, a police source told the RBC news website.

They then shot Loomba several times with an airgun and made off with his cellphone, the outlet reported on Friday.

Loomba, who is listed as the co-founder of the Indian-based Jodas Expoim generic pharmaceutical company, was reportedly hospitalized with a head injury and gunshot wounds to the head.

The Investigative Committee reportedly opened a criminal case into robbery.

Read more about: India

Read more

India

India Signs $5Bln Deal to Buy Russia's S-400 Missile System, Despite U.S. Pressure

The contract was signed during President Vladimir Putin's trip to India.
opinion
Apurva Sanghi

How Economic Shifts in China and India Could Impact Russia (Op-ed)

Four simulated scenarios for measuring Russia’s trade potential
India

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

The Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, has died at the age of 67.
virtual farming

Twitter Says Troll Accounts Linked to Russia Were Actually Venezuelan, Revises Data

Twitter removed 228 accounts from the Russian IRA dataset earlier this month.