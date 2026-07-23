Communist Party Official Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack in Belgorod

A local Communist Party official in the southwestern city of Belgorod was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week, party officials said.
Alexander Logvinov, who headed the Communist Party’s Belgorod city branch, was killed on Tuesday “during a terrorist attack by Ukrainian armed forces against civilian infrastructure,” Russia’s Communist Party said in a statement on its website.
State Duma lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov confirmed that Logvinov was killed inside his car during an attack on a “commercial facility.”
“A drone struck Alexander’s car and he died at the scene from his injuries,” Gavrilov wrote in a post on Telegram.
Regional emergency services reported Tuesday that an unidentified civilian died after a vehicle caught fire following an explosion.
The regional branch of the Communist Party said a farewell ceremony for Logvinov would take place Thursday morning.
Belgorod is located around 35 kilometers (21.5 miles) north of the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
On Thursday, Gavrilov also said that 541 civilians have been killed and nearly 4,000 injured in the Belgorod region since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
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