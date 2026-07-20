5 Killed in Drone Attack on Bus Near Ukrainian Border, Belgorod Governor Says

Russian authorities on Monday accused Ukraine of killing five civilians, including a child, in a drone attack on a bus in the western Belgorod region and said three other civilians were hospitalized and in critical condition.

Acting Belgorod region Governor Alexander Shuvayev said 23 people in total were injured in the strike.

"Today, in the town of Shebekino, a drone operated by... terrorists from Kyiv deliberately and cynically struck a passenger bus," Shuvayev wrote in a message on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, five innocent civilians, including a minor, were killed as a result of this inhumane and despicable attack. Four women and a boy died from their injuries," the governor added.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine.

Shebekino, located just across the border from northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has faced regular bombing and drone attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Both Russia and Belarus have accused Ukrainian forces of targeting buses in the border regions of western Russia in recent weeks. Kyiv has denied the allegations.

Reuters contributed reporting.