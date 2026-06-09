Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Apartment Building

A Ukrainian drone strike killed a woman in the southwestern Belgorod region earlier this week, local authorities confirmed Tuesday, reversing initial reports that the attack had not caused any deaths.

Authorities initially said that no one was harmed when the drone sparked a fire in an apartment building in the village of Malinovka on Monday. However, by Tuesday, forensic investigators determined that a woman had died in the strike.

“The identity of the deceased has been confirmed. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones,” Belgorod’s crisis response center said in a statement.

Malinovka, located just 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) north of the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, has come under regular cross-border attacks since the 2022 invasion.

Acting Belgorod region Governor Alexander Shuvayev said Tuesday that seven people were injured amid a wave of Ukrainian drone, missile and artillery attacks over the past day. Four of those people were hospitalized, he said.