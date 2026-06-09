Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Apartment Building

A Ukrainian drone strike killed a woman in the southwestern Belgorod region earlier this week, local authorities confirmed Tuesday, reversing initial reports that the attack had not caused any deaths.
Authorities initially said that no one was harmed when the drone sparked a fire in an apartment building in the village of Malinovka on Monday. However, by Tuesday, forensic investigators determined that a woman had died in the strike.
“The identity of the deceased has been confirmed. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones,” Belgorod’s crisis response center said in a statement.
Malinovka, located just 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) north of the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, has come under regular cross-border attacks since the 2022 invasion.
Acting Belgorod region Governor Alexander Shuvayev said Tuesday that seven people were injured amid a wave of Ukrainian drone, missile and artillery attacks over the past day. Four of those people were hospitalized, he said.
Further north in the Bryansk region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus, authorities said an overnight Ukrainian attack on an energy infrastructure triggered a brief power outage affecting more than 34,000 residents.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 140 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian strikes across the country killed at least three people, including a 22-year-old pregnant woman, authorities said.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
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