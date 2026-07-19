Russia Hits Ukraine With Largest Number of Ballistic Missiles, Kyiv Says

Russia battered Ukraine's capital Kyiv overnight with one of its biggest ballistic missile barrages of the war, killing at least one person and wounding 16 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
A series of powerful explosions thundered across the darkened city in an attack that involved 41 missiles of various types and ravaged buildings across several districts.
Residential buildings, warehouses, a supermarket and a dormitory were among the structures damaged, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, adding that three people were in a serious condition.
At one location in western Kyiv, emergency workers picked through smouldering debris and doused bombed-out apartments.
A resident who identified himself as Vlad told Reuters he had been inside his apartment when a blast tore off his balcony door, which smashed him in the head.
"My grandmother lives with me, and she can't walk. How could I run away and leave her behind?" he said.
Closer to the city centre, an underground pedestrian passage near a frequently targeted metro station had caved in, leaving a pile of rubble.
Russian forces have stepped up ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks as Ukraine struggles with a critical shortage of U.S.-designed air defense.
Kyiv's military said it had shot down 18 missiles in Sunday's attack, which was aimed primarily at the Ukrainian capital. It added that 108 out of 125 drones had also been downed.
Zelensky said last week that the U.S. and Ukraine have reached a political agreement on licenses to make the prized Patriot interceptors. He added that he hoped production could begin by the end of the year.
But the mounting Russian attacks in the fifth year of Moscow's full-scale war are heaping pressure on Kyiv's foreign partners to accelerate supply of anti-ballistic defenses.
"Protection against ballistic missiles is our constant and top priority right now," Zelensky said on X on Sunday. "Interceptors are needed every day."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.