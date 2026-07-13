World Table Tennis Body Reinstates Russian Players With Flag and Anthem

Russian table tennis players will again be allowed to compete under their national flag and anthem, the International Table Tennis Federation announced Monday, making it the latest sport to reinstate Russian athletes after the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The reinstatement applies to both individual and team events, as well as to athletes with physical impairments, and takes effect on July 28, the ITTF said in a statement published on its website.

“This decision does not diminish ITTF’s support for Ukraine, nor its concern for those who continue to be affected by the conflict,” the organization said. “ITTF remains committed to supporting the table tennis community in Ukraine through different channels.”

The move follows the IOC’s decision last week to provisionally reverse its suspension of the ROC to provide “equal access” to Russian athletes and teams ahead of qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games and the 2028 Winter Youth Olympics in Italy.