Kremlin Welcomes Decision to Lift Ban on Russian Olympic Committee

The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed the International Olympic Committee’s decision to provisionally lift its ban on the Russian Olympic Committee, but said that the full return of Russian athletes to international competition will require further work.

On Tuesday, the IOC announced that it had reversed its October 2023 suspension of the ROC to provide “equal access” to Russian athletes and teams ahead of qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games and the 2028 Winter Youth Olympics in Italy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the decision an “important step” toward restoring relations with the ROC and returning Russian athletes to "their rightful place in international competitions.”

However, Peskov noted during a daily briefing that “work will continue through our sports authorities.”

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov said Tuesday that the reinstatement opens a “direct path” for international governing bodies to welcome Russian teams back.

According to Degtyaryov, 10 international federations already allow both adult and junior Russian athletes to compete, while more than 20 others permit juniors to compete under the Russian flag while keeping adult bans in place.