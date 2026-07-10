Anti-War Politician Boris Nadezhdin Branded ‘Foreign Agent’

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday designated Boris Nadezhdin, the anti-war politician who was blocked from running in Russia’s 2024 presidential election, as a “foreign agent.”

The designation comes nearly a month after Nadezhdin submitted documents to run for Russia’s lower-house State Duma in September. Foreign agents are barred from running for any elected office under Russian law.

The Justice Ministry accused Nadezhdin of creating and distributing messages and materials from other “foreign agents,” while also helping create content for “undesirable” organizations.

“He spread false information about the Russian government’s decisions and policies, and about Russia’s electoral system,” the ministry said in a statement. “He also called on people to take part in unauthorized rallies and pickets.”

Besides Nadezhdin, the Justice Ministry on Friday also applied the “foreign agent” designation to a campaign coordinating office directly affiliated with him, Arctic tourism development expert Timofey Rogozhin and opposition YouTube channel host Yekaterina Voropay.

Hundreds of cultural figures, journalists, businesspeople, as well as news outlets and organizations, have been branded “foreign agents” since Russia introduced the label in 2012.

Russia applies the designation to individuals it views as enemies of the state. Those branded as “foreign agents” are required to include a lengthy disclaimer in all of their public appearances and statements, including posts on social media.