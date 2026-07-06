Fresh Russian Attack on Kyiv Kills At Least 11

Russian missiles and drones struck Kyiv early on Monday, killing at least 11 people and heavily damaging apartment blocks, officials said, in an attack just a few days after the deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital this year.

Rescue crews were pulling residents from buildings shattered by the overnight barrage, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

Klitschko said the death toll in the capital had risen to 11, with 46 people wounded throughout the city.

Another person was killed and 15 were injured in the surrounding Kyiv region. The southern Black Sea port of Odesa also came under attack, with at least one person injured, local officials said.

Ukraine's air force said Russia used 68 missiles, including 23 ballistic and six super and hypersonic missiles, as well as 351 drones in the attack. Air force units shot down or neutralized 37 missiles and 326 drones, but none of the ballistic missiles or super and hypersonic missiles, the air force data showed.

Neighboring Poland briefly scrambled fighter ​jets as a preventive measure.