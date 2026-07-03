Ukrainian Attacks on Western Russia Kill 2

At least two people were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on western Russia, local authorities said Friday morning, while media reported that several industrial sites also suffered damage.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said a woman had died in a car after being wounded by shrapnel.

He said water and power supplies in the city, located around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of the border with Ukraine, had also been disrupted.

Earlier, the Vesti news channel, citing local officials, reported that an industrial facility had caught fire after Ukraine attacked Belgorod and its surroundings with missiles.

In the nearby Bryansk region, Acting Governor Egor Kovalchuk said a man had died in a village following a kamikaze drone attack.

Fire also broke out at an industrial site in the western Smolensk region following a drone attack there, though no one was hurt, the local governor, Vasily Anokhin, wrote on Telegram.

Separately, Ukrainian officials said Friday that four people were killed and a further 10 people were injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine.