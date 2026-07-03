Former Rosaviatsia Chief Charged With Fraud, Reports Say

Russian law enforcement authorities have reportedly arrested and pressed fraud charges against Alexander Neradko, the former head of the state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia, nearly three years after his dismissal.

Neradko led Rosaviatsia from 2009 until he was removed for undisclosed reasons in September 2023. His tenure concluded during a turbulent period for Russia’s aviation sector, which was hit hard by Western sanctions following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Investigators are now petitioning a court to place Neradko in pre-trial detention on charges of fraud, the newspaper Kommersant reported Friday, citing court documents.

Moscow’s Khoroshevsky District Court is reportedly scheduled to rule on Friday on whether to hold Neradko in pre-trial detention for two months.

Reports did not detail the specific allegations against Neradko, who had been serving as an adviser to the CEO of the state-owned State Transport Leasing Company since leaving Rosaviatsia.