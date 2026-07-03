Former Rosaviatsia Chief Charged With Fraud, Reports Say

Russian law enforcement authorities have reportedly arrested and pressed fraud charges against Alexander Neradko, the former head of the state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia, nearly three years after his dismissal.
Neradko led Rosaviatsia from 2009 until he was removed for undisclosed reasons in September 2023. His tenure concluded during a turbulent period for Russia’s aviation sector, which was hit hard by Western sanctions following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Investigators are now petitioning a court to place Neradko in pre-trial detention on charges of fraud, the newspaper Kommersant reported Friday, citing court documents.
Moscow’s Khoroshevsky District Court is reportedly scheduled to rule on Friday on whether to hold Neradko in pre-trial detention for two months.
Reports did not detail the specific allegations against Neradko, who had been serving as an adviser to the CEO of the state-owned State Transport Leasing Company since leaving Rosaviatsia.
The RBC news outlet reported that several senior officials at Rosaviatsia faced criminal prosecution during the final years of Neradko’s tenure.
His former deputy, Sergei Timoshenko — who served at the agency for six months between September 2021 and March 2022 — was charged with bribery this spring.
Investigators accused Timoshenko of accepting 2.3 million rubles ($29,700) in bribes tied to construction work at Domodedovo International Airport.
In May 2022, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government officially reprimanded Neradko for Rosaviatsia’s failure to carry out its instructions.
Kommersant previously reported that Neradko’s ouster was linked to strained relations between Russia’s Transportation Ministry and Rosaviatsia, which had long maintained a high degree of institutional independence.
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