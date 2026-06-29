Russian War Veteran Reportedly Jailed After Threatening Armed Revolt Against Kremlin

A judge in the southern Voronezh region has found a Ukraine war veteran guilty of “displaying extremist or Nazi symbols,” days after he posted a video online threatening to take up arms against the Kremlin if President Vladimir Putin refused to meet with him.

Alexander Lunin drew widespread attention last week after claiming the Russian army would “turn its weapons against the Kremlin” unless Putin personally met with him to address the alleged abuse of soldiers by military commanders. The video has since garnered millions of views on social media.

The Kremlin said Friday it was aware of the video but had not yet watched it.

Independent Russian media outlets subsequently verified Lunin’s identity as a 39-year-old combat veteran residing in the Voronezh region.