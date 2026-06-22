Ukraine Strikes Electronics Plant in Voronezh

Ukraine’s military said Monday that it carried out a missile attack against a manufacturing plant in the city of Voronezh that it claims produces electronic components for the Russian military.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed that significant damage was inflicted on a local “production facility.” He said at least three people were wounded, but did not provide further details about the extent of the damage.

Videos and images circulating on social media showed smoke and fires billowing from the site, which The Moscow Times was able to identify as the Voronezh Semiconductor Device Plant.

According to its website, the facility is one of Russia’s largest silicon foundries, specializing in manufacturing and exporting microelectronics and power electronics components.

Ukraine’s military said it used “high-precision” cruise missiles to target what it identified only as an “enterprise producing components for Russian missiles.”

“The plant’s products are directly used by the enemy to produce precision-guided weapons, which Russian forces deploy to strike Ukrainian territory and target civilians,” it said in a statement.

Separately, Ukraine said it targeted the Dubna Space Communications Center in the Moscow region during a broader overnight drone assault across Russia.

The center confirmed to Russian state media that it came under attack but said that operations are continuing as usual.