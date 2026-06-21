Russian Strikes Kill Three in Eastern Ukraine

Russian attacks killed three people in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions in eastern Ukraine, local authorities said on Sunday.
Moscow and Kyiv have escalated attacks on each other in recent weeks, as U.S.-led talks on ending the conflict that began in February 2022 remain effectively frozen.
"One person was killed and nine were wounded" in Russian strikes in three districts of Dnipropetrovsk, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha wrote on Telegram.
The fatality was a 70-year-old woman in the Nikopol district, according to Ganzha.
Vitali Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said a Russian strike on Saturday evening killed two people and wounded 13, including six children.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had shot down 239 Ukrainian drones overnight.
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