Russian Economy Shrinks in the First Quarter

Russia’s economy contracted at the beginning of the year as weak business activity and declining oil and gas revenues strained public finances.

Gross domestic product, which measures all the goods and services produced in the economy, fell by 0.5% year-on-year between January and March, according to a medium-term forecast published on Thursday by the Central Bank.

The decline significantly missed the bank’s earlier projection of 1.6% annualized growth for the period. Policymakers attributed the slump to a value-added tax increase at the start of the year, “unfavorable weather conditions,” as well as three fewer working days in January and February than last year.

In April, President Vladimir Putin said some of those reasons were insufficient in explaining why the economy is performing worse than expected and called for urgent measures to revive growth.

The slump comes as the Central Bank gradually cuts its key interest rate from a two-decade high. Punishingly high borrowing costs over the last two years have stifled manufacturing and business investment, even as policymakers struggle to rein in inflation that continues to erode domestic purchasing power.