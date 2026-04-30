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Moscow Region Police Arrest 2 Accused of Harassing Roskomnadzor Officials on Ukrainian Orders

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Russian law enforcement authorities said Thursday that they arrested two people in the Moscow region who were accused of harassing and intimidating officials at the state media regulator Roskomnadzor on orders from Ukraine.

In a statement, the FSB security service claimed a Ukrainian handler instructed the two individuals, one of whom was identified as a minor, to “carry out intimidation campaigns at the homes of four senior officials of Roskomnadzor.”

It further claimed that the pair was recruited through Telegram under the guise of working for private detective and debt collection agencies.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said in a separate statement that the two individuals were charged with disorderly conduct.

“Investigators established that, on April 28, 2026, the two suspects… placed hammers stained with a brown liquid on the front doors of the apartments,” the law enforcement body said without providing further information.

The FSB alleged that Ukrainian intelligence services are using online ads for “quick cash” to lure Russian citizens into carrying out acts of sabotage and terrorism.

Roskomnadzor has been the subject of intense criticism in recent months as it ramps up internet restrictions that have disrupted everyday life in Russia, including targeted slowdowns of the messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp, as well as a crackdown on censorship circumvention tools known as VPNs.

Read more about: FSB , Investigative Committee , Ukraine , Roskomnadzor

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