Leaked Report Ranks Russia’s Prison System Among Top State Agencies for Quality of Service

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has been ranked as one of the country’s top-performing state agencies for “client-centric” service, according to an internal government report cited by the newspaper Kommersant on Sunday.
FSIN scored 94% in an evaluation of 62 ministries and agencies conducted by a government analytical body, Kommersant said. The report measured performance based on user satisfaction, adherence to deadlines, the reliability of IT systems and the rate of unfulfilled requests.
It was not immediately clear whether the results for FSIN evaluated the quality of incarceration or other administrative functions handled by the prison service.
The Finance Ministry and the Federal Tax Service tied for first place with scores of 98%, followed by the state registration agency Rosreestr at 96%.
At the bottom of the list was the Interior Ministry, responsible for everyday policing, which received a score of 50%.
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko reportedly presented the findings during a closed-door meeting in Krasnoyarsk.
Grigorenko was said to have noted that only one-fifth of Russia’s federal state services have been evaluated so far. Of those, he said only 5% currently meet most quality standards, while 88% meet roughly half and 7% are severely underperforming.
In 2021, the Russian government launched an initiative called “State for People,” which is aimed at improving the quality of government services in various “life situations,” including giving birth, moving homes or starting a new business.
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