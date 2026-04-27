Leaked Report Ranks Russia’s Prison System Among Top State Agencies for Quality of Service

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has been ranked as one of the country’s top-performing state agencies for “client-centric” service, according to an internal government report cited by the newspaper Kommersant on Sunday.

FSIN scored 94% in an evaluation of 62 ministries and agencies conducted by a government analytical body, Kommersant said. The report measured performance based on user satisfaction, adherence to deadlines, the reliability of IT systems and the rate of unfulfilled requests.

It was not immediately clear whether the results for FSIN evaluated the quality of incarceration or other administrative functions handled by the prison service.