Russian Parliament Speaker Thanks North Korea’s Kim for ‘Liberation of Kursk'

Russian State Duma speaker thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for "the liberation of Kursk" by sending troops there to fight off Ukrainians, Russian TASS reported on Sunday.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops, as well as missiles and munitions, to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

They were deployed to Russia's southwestern Kursk region to fend off a months-long counter-offensive by Kyiv's troops.

Seoul estimates that about 2,000 North Koreans have been killed in Moscow's war with Ukraine.

In return, analysts say North Korea is receiving financial aid, military technology, food and energy from Russia, helping Pyongyang circumvent heavy international sanctions over its banned nuclear programmes.

A Russian delegation, including State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday to attend the opening ceremony of a memorial complex honoring those killed while supporting Moscow's war effort against Ukraine.

"[Let me express these] words of gratitude to you, esteemed Comrade Kim Jong Un, and to the Korean people for their fraternal support in the liberation of Kursk," Volodin was quoted as saying by TASS.

"Korean soldiers fought shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and officers, liberating Russian soil from the Ukrainian Nazis," he said.