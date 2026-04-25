Russian Strikes Kill 6 Across Ukraine

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed at least six people, officials said Saturday, most of them in an attack on a residential building in the eastern city of Dnipro. Four people were killed and 27 wounded in one overnight strike on an apartment block in Dnipro, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of Drinpropetrovsk's regional military administration, said on Telegram. A later strike on another apartment building in the city killed one person and wounded seven, he said. "The Russians hit the same residential neighbourhood as the one targeted overnight," Ganzha said. Dnipro's deputy mayor was "nearly killed" in one of the strikes, said the city’s mayor, Borys Filatov.

In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and four wounded by a Russian drone strike on a civilian minibus, the head of the region's administration, Ivan Fedorov, said on Telegram. The Russian Defence Ministry said it had "launched a massive strike" on Ukrainian military targets over the past 24 hours. Following the barrage, a drone crashed in Romania, a NATO and EU country bordering Ukraine, local authorities said, adding that they had to evacuate over 200 people. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the incessant Russian strikes on civilian targets required a strong response from Ukraine's allies, especially in Europe. "Every such strike should serve as a reminder to our partners that the situation requires immediate and firm action, and the rapid strengthening of our air defence," he said. Тhroughout the four-year war, Moscow has denied targeting civilians.