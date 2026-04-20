Civil Groups Sue Mali Over Wagner Abuses

Three civil society groups filed a lawsuit before the African Union's human rights court on Monday, alleging that Mali's military and the Russian private military company Wagner committed "serious human rights violations" against civilians.

The groups, TRIAL International, the Pan African Lawyers Union and the International Federation for Human Rights, say it is the first known legal case brought before the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights seeking to hold a state responsible for hiring and hosting private military contractors.

Wagner had a widespread presence in Africa, deploying fighters alongside the armies of countries including Libya and Mali, and also conducted vast disinformation and destabilization campaigns. It was replaced by the Africa Corps last year.

The suit focuses on atrocities allegedly committed in 2022. The civil society groups filing the claim hope to establish Mali's responsibility for failing to protect its citizens and for its refusal to prosecute those responsible for the abuses.