1 Killed in Fire at Kazan Gunpowder Plant

At least one person was killed in a fire at a gunpowder plant in the city of Kazan, health officials said Wednesday.

The fire at the Kazan Gunpowder Plant, which produces artillery ammunition and gunpowder for small arms, broke out on Tuesday night.

While part of the building collapsed, production at the plant continued, local authorities told state media. There was no suspicion of foul play in the fire, they added.

A man’s body was pulled from the rubble, health officials said, while two others were hospitalized for burn wounds.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it launched a criminal probe into safety violations.

The Kazan Gunpowder Plant is under U.S. and EU sanctions, along with its CEO, Alexander Livshits.