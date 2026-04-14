Zelensky Says Kyiv Seized a Russian Position With Drones and Robots. Is This a Game Changer?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kyiv’s forces had, for the first time, captured a Russian position using drones and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) only.

“For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms — ground systems and drones,” he said on Monday, adding that unspecified number of Russian troops surrendered.

“The operation was carried out without infantry and without losses on our side,” Zelensky added.

While experts told The Moscow Times that Zelensky’s statement was mainly a PR move, it also highlights how unmanned systems “are already transforming both tactics and strategy” in the war.

“It was likely not a major breakthrough — probably the capture of a small, secondary position,” Ukrainian military analyst and former SBU security service officer Ivan Stupak told The Moscow Times. “However, the broader point is valid: we may be witnessing a significant shift.”

Zelensky did not provide exact details on the location or scale of the operation.

But “even if this involved capturing a small position, if it was done entirely without human involvement, then the next position that could be taken may be larger in scale,” Stupak said.

Moscow and Kyiv are locked in a competition for drone technology and electronic warfare, with unmanned forces becoming a key tactical tool on the battlefield and beyond as both sides face mounting manpower challenges.