Ex-Senator Savelyev Jailed 10 Years for Conspiring to Murder Business Partner

A Moscow judge on Monday sentenced former Senator Dmitry Savelyev to 10 years in a maximum-security penal colony after a jury earlier found him guilty of conspiring to murder his business partner.

Savelyev, who represented the Tula region in the upper-house Federation Council from 2016 until his arrest last August, was also stripped of his state awards, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court said in a press release.

The case against Savelyev centered on a $100,000 payment he was said to have made in August 2023 to arrange the killing of his jailed business partner Sergei Ionov.

Prosecutors said the motive was a dispute over Ionov’s refusal to transfer his shares in a joint company. At the time of the plot, Ionov was already serving a prison sentence for embezzlement — charges that stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Savelyev.

The assassination never took place. A former prison service employee hired for the hit turned himself in to the FSB Security Service. Law enforcement then staged Ionov’s murder as part of a sting operation to gather evidence against Savelyev and his co-conspirators.