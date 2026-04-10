Missing Tourists Found Dead in Kamchatka

The bodies of two Russian tourists have been found in Far East Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula after their hiking group got lost in a blizzard earlier this week, local authorities said Friday.

In addition to the two deceased hikers, five tourists were found alive and safely evacuated.

According to the local government, the group set out on March 28, and “seven tourists continued their route following an internal conflict, without a tent or satellite phone.” Authorities added that a severe blizzard, which began on Wednesday, complicated the group’s movements.

The missing tourists were found in the area of the Avachinsky Pass, with the five survivors showing signs of severe frostbite.

The survivors were evacuated by an Emergency Situations Ministry Mi-8 helicopter and handed over to medics.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and are doing everything possible to support them during this difficult time,” the Kamchatka regional government said in a statement, adding that the search operation has concluded.