Ukrainian Strike Damages Central Russian Oil Refinery, Baltic Port Oil Facility

Ukrainian drone attacks have damaged an oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region and oil transportation infrastructure near the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, regional authorities said Sunday.
A total of 87 drones were intercepted over Russia and annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Nineteen drones were downed in the skies above the northwestern Leningrad region, which is home to the major oil export hubs of Primorsk and Usta-Luga.
Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko initially said debris from one of the drones damaged a section of an oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk and that the pipeline was being "safely burned out."
However, Drozdenko later clarified that fuel tanks had caught fire as a result of the attack, not the pipeline.
"The damage has already been dealt with," he said.
Primorsk, located between the Finnish border and St. Petersburg, has been repeatedly attacked by Ukraine over the past month.
In the Nizhny Novgorod region, where 30 drones were downed overnight, two facilities of the Lukoil-owned Kstovo Refinery were set ablaze by falling debris, regional Governor Gleb Nikitin said.
The attack also damaged several residential buildings, garden plots and a thermal power plant, causing power outages across two towns, according to local officials.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine has ramped up its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks in a bid to deprive the Kremlin of windfalls from soaring oil prices.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.