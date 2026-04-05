Ukrainian Strike Damages Central Russian Oil Refinery, Baltic Port Oil Facility

Ukrainian drone attacks have damaged an oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region and oil transportation infrastructure near the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, regional authorities said Sunday.

A total of 87 drones were intercepted over Russia and annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Nineteen drones were downed in the skies above the northwestern Leningrad region, which is home to the major oil export hubs of Primorsk and Usta-Luga.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko initially said debris from one of the drones damaged a section of an oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk and that the pipeline was being "safely burned out."

However, Drozdenko later clarified that fuel tanks had caught fire as a result of the attack, not the pipeline.

"The damage has already been dealt with," he said.