Russians Lose Access to Apple ID Mobile Payments

Russians on Wednesday lost the ability to top up their Apple ID accounts using mobile phone billing following reports that authorities in Moscow are trying to pressure the U.S. tech company to return Russian apps to its online store.

Apple ID allows users to purchase apps, music, movies and subscriptions. Russians have been able to make Apple ID purchases directly from their mobile accounts after international payment services like Visa and MasterCard suspended operations in Russia in early 2022.

As of Wednesday, Russians who try to top up their Apple ID accounts now encounter the message: “Payment by mobile phone is temporarily unavailable, please try again later.”

Major mobile network carriers in Russia urged their customers earlier this week to top up their Apple ID accounts so that they would have enough funds for at least a year.

That guidance was issued after anonymous government sources told media outlets that Russia’s Digital Development Ministry instructed the carriers to “temporarily” block Apple ID payments as a way to pressure Apple to return Russian apps to its online store that were removed due to Western sanctions.