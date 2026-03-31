Violent Crime by Russian Soldiers Surges During Ukraine War – Vot Tak

Violent crime committed by active-duty Russian servicemen has surged since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Poland-based news outlet Vot Tak reported, with murders, sexual assaults and robberies rising far faster than the military’s expansion. Russian garrison military courts received 729 murder cases involving servicemen between 2022 and 2025, compared with just 67 in the four years before the war, according to data compiled by Vot Tak. The more-than-tenfold increase comes as the size of Russia’s Armed Forces grew by roughly one and a half times over the same period. Cases of grievous bodily harm resulting in death rose sevenfold, while hundreds of prosecutions for rape, sexual violence and robbery were also recorded, with 2025 marking a peak year across multiple categories. The data offers a rare window into crime within Russia’s military ranks, where official statistics are limited and many cases remain unpublished. Hostage killing in Irkutsk On Jan. 27 in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, a local women’s crisis center received an alert from a staff member at a nearby kindergarten who spotted a woman known to the organization being led down the street at knifepoint. Around the same time, one of the crisis center’s residents received a message from her husband, an active serviceman, claiming he had taken the woman hostage and demanding beer and cigarettes be brought to his apartment. Security forces including police, military personnel and special units surrounded the building and negotiated with the man for more than five hours. He agreed to open the door in the early hours of the morning.



When officers entered, they found the hostage dead. A forensic examination later determined she had died from strangulation and that the attacker remained in the apartment with the body for about an hour before surrendering.



The suspect, Roman Michurin, had a history of violent crime, including a prior murder conviction and repeated threats against his partner. At the time of the killing, he had been deployed to Ukraine after signing a military contract in 2024, though he later left the army following a reported injury.



Staff at the crisis center said his wife and young child had previously sought shelter there to escape his abuse.



Murders rising each year



The number of murders committed by servicemen outside combat zones has risen steadily each year of the war, according to the court data. In 2025, the number of murder cases handled by garrison military courts was one and a half times higher than in 2024 and 16 times higher than in 2022, the first year of the invasion. Overall, 729 such cases were filed between 2022 and 2025, compared to just 67 cases from 2018 to 2021. Similarly, courts received 278 cases of grievous bodily harm resulting in death during the war years, compared with fewer than 40 in the preceding four-year period. The sharp rise cannot be explained solely by the military’s expansion, Vot Tak said. Presidential decrees increased the size of the military by about 50% compared with pre-war levels, far below the rate of growth in violent crime.



Alcohol Alcohol consumption appears to play a significant role in many of the killings. In nearly three-quarters of published verdicts reviewed by Vot Tak, the perpetrator was intoxicated at the time of the crime. Soldiers committed murders while on leave, during downtime and even while on duty.

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In one case, a senior warrant officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison after opening fire on his own unit during a drunken outburst. According to the court verdict, the officer had consumed around two bottles of vodka while traveling with a group of servicemen assigned to clear debris at a former military site. He accused subordinates of refusing to participate in the war, then threatened to shoot them and himself before opening fire. One soldier was killed and another wounded. The victim was later commemorated as a war hero in his hometown, with local authorities and community groups stating he had died in combat. In another case, a mobilized soldier shot two fellow servicemen during a drinking session and later claimed they had been killed by a Ukrainian sabotage group, according to media reports. He later confessed.



Violence beyond the barracks While some killings involve disputes among servicemen, most take place outside military settings. Only about 17% of the cases reviewed involved victims who were fellow soldiers. The majority of victims were civilians, oftentimes friends, acquaintances or strangers. In one case, a mobilized soldier stabbed a woman 42 times in a wooded area after an argument during a drinking session. He later attempted to persuade a witness to help bury the body. The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison, citing his participation in the war as a mitigating factor. Medical experts concluded that he suffered from an emotionally unstable personality disorder linked to his combat experience.



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