Russia Reports Steep Inflation Drop as High Interest Rates Weigh on Economy

Russia reported the steepest drop in annual inflation so far this year, data from the state statistics agency showed Wednesday, as high interest rates cool off the war economy.

Ramped-up military spending had boosted the Russian economy for two years after it sent troops to Ukraine.

But it also spurred inflation, which now weighs on growth, as businesses rail against high borrowing costs which they say are holding back the economy.

According to figures published by statistics agency Rosstat, the annual inflation in November dropped to 6.6% compared to 7.7% a month prior.