Russian Ambassador Slams Authorities in Moldova After Being Summoned Over Drone Incursion

Russia’s Ambassador to Moldova on Wednesday criticized authorities in Chisinau for their approach to bilateral relations after he was summoned over drone incursions earlier this week that were blamed on Russia.
The Moldovan Defense Ministry said six Russian drones violated the country’s airspace on Tuesday, with at least one crashing onto the roof of a home. Neighboring Romania, a NATO member, scrambled four fighter jets in response to the air incursion.
“Such actions gravely breach our sovereignty and endanger national and regional security,” Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi wrote on X after handing Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov a note of protest. “We demanded steps to prevent any recurrence.”
A video published by Moldovan media showed a white drone placed in front of the entrance of Moldova’s Foreign Ministry building as Ozerov came out from his meeting with Popșoi to speak to reporters.
“These matters should be handled by specialists,” Ozerov said. “We suggest changing the logic of our relations a little and stepping out of this vicious cycle of lodging protests immediately after events occur.”
He suggested the drone crash may have been a “false flag operation” and claimed that “third parties” were trying to derail ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
Both Romania and Moldova have faced repeated airspace violations since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including multiple cases of drones falling on their territory.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.