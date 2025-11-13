Ukraine Says It Used ‘Flamingo’ Rockets in Overnight Attacks on Russia

Ukraine’s military said Thursday that it used domestically developed long-range Flamingo rockets in overnight airstrikes targeting sites inside Russia and parts of occupied Ukraine.
The General Staff said its defense forces struck “several dozen” targets using an unspecified number of drones and other long-range missiles in addition to the Flamingo rockets.
According to the Ukrainian military, the targets of the attacks included an oil terminal, drone storage sites and a radar station in annexed Crimea, as well as command posts and depots in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
The General Staff shared a video of missiles being fired from a field at night. It said the extent of the damage caused by the strikes was still being assessed.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions and annexed Crimea overnight. It did not mention Ukrainian missile strikes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Flamingo “the most successful” missile in Ukraine’s arsenal.
Zelensky said in late October that Ukraine was already using newly produced Flamingo and Ruta missiles on the battlefield, but did not specify numbers. He added that the country was “progressing well” in domestic missile production.
Developed by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Flamingo has a reported range of up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and carries a 1,150-kilogram (2,500 pounds) warhead.
Zelensky announced in August that Ukraine had successfully tested Flamingo missiles, which he said could be mass-produced by early 2026. Last month, he moved up the timeframe to late 2025.
Kyiv has accelerated the development of domestic weapons, particularly for long-range systems that can be used to strike inside Russia, amid delays in the supply of Western munitions, as well as restrictions on their use.
Flamingo developer Fire Point has been under investigation by Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities over allegations that it may have inflated component prices or exaggerated production numbers. Fire Points acknowledged the probe but denied any wrongdoing.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.