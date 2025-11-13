Ukraine Says It Used ‘Flamingo’ Rockets in Overnight Attacks on Russia

Ukraine’s military said Thursday that it used domestically developed long-range Flamingo rockets in overnight airstrikes targeting sites inside Russia and parts of occupied Ukraine.

The General Staff said its defense forces struck “several dozen” targets using an unspecified number of drones and other long-range missiles in addition to the Flamingo rockets.

According to the Ukrainian military, the targets of the attacks included an oil terminal, drone storage sites and a radar station in annexed Crimea, as well as command posts and depots in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff shared a video of missiles being fired from a field at night. It said the extent of the damage caused by the strikes was still being assessed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions and annexed Crimea overnight. It did not mention Ukrainian missile strikes.