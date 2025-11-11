FSB Claims It Thwarted Ukrainian Plot to Hijack Military Jet

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it foiled an alleged Anglo-Ukrainian plot to hijack a Russian military jet and fly it to Romania.
The law enforcement agency claimed it had "uncovered and thwarted an operation by the... Ukrainian Defense Ministry and its British supervisors to steal a Russian MiG-31 high-altitude supersonic fighter jet, which carries the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missile."
It accused Kyiv of trying to "recruit Russian pilots" by promising them $3 million and citizenship in an unspecified Western country.
According to the FSB, Ukraine planned to have the plane flown toward a NATO base in Constanta, Romania, located on the Black Sea coast, where it would have been "shot down" by air defense systems.
The agency said it had "thwarted the plans of the Ukrainian and British services to organize the large-scale provocation."
State media published an FSB video showing a Russian soldier, whose face was concealed, saying that he had received an email from a Ukrainian intelligence agent trying to recruit him for the plot.
In retaliation, the FSB said Russian military forces struck a Ukrainian military intelligence center and airfield in the Kyiv and Khmelnitsky regions.
In August 2023, a Russian military helicopter pilot defected to Ukraine after flying his aircraft to the country in an operation organized by Kyiv's security services.
His crew members were unaware of his intentions and were killed as they tried to escape, both Kyiv and Moscow had said at the time.
The helicopter pilot, Maxim Kuzminov, was found dead in Spain in February 2024.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.