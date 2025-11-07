Russia’s Economy Could Slip Into Recession by Year-End, Central Bank Warns

Russia’s economy could slip into recession by the end of the year after three consecutive quarters of slowing growth, the Central Bank has warned.

According to the Economic Development Ministry, GDP grew by 0.6% year-on-year in July-September, following growth of 1.1% in the second quarter, 1.4% in the first and 4.5% in the final quarter of 2024.

The Central Bank said the strong base effect from late last year, when there was a “temporary surge in production in certain sectors,” contributed to its decision to downgrade forecasts.

It now expects GDP to fluctuate between a 0.5% decline and 0.5% growth in the fourth quarter. Back in July, the regulator had predicted 0-1% growth for the same period.

A quarterly contraction would mark Russia’s first year-on-year GDP decline since the first quarter of 2023, when the economy shrank by 1.6%.

The 0.6% growth recorded in the third quarter came in well below the Central Bank’s August forecast of 1.6%.

Officials said the economy’s “overheating” is easing, but warned that labor market strain, persistent inflation above 4% and model projections all point to the overheating lasting longer than previously expected, and possibly into the first half of 2026.