1 Killed, Power Plant and Refinery Hit by Overnight Ukrainian Drone Strikes

At least one civilian was killed and energy infrastructure damaged in at least two Russian regions as Ukrainian drones struck multiple areas overnight, officials and media reported Thursday.

In southern Russia, Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said a 48-year-old man was killed by shrapnel in a 24-story apartment building during a “massive” attack on the region.

He said drone debris also sparked a fire at an “industrial site” in the Krasnoarmeiskyi district, which is home to the Volgograd oil refinery, Lukoil’s largest in southern Russia.

The Ukrainian military reported striking the Volgograd refinery, which processes roughly 15.7 million tons of crude per year. Russia’s Defense Ministry said 49 of the 75 Ukrainian drones it downed were over the Volgograd region.

Ukraine’s General Staff also said its forces hit fuel depots in annexed Crimea and a drone storage site near Donetsk airport.

Civil aviation authorities said 13 Russian airports had suspended flights during the drone attack.