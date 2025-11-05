Ukrainian Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region

Early morning Ukrainian drone strikes damaged oil pumping stations in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow, local authorities said Wednesday.
“An attack by enemy drones on energy infrastructure in the Yaroslavl region has caused minor damage to oil pumping stations in two districts,” Yaroslavl region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.
The region is home to several oil product pumping stations owned by pipeline giant Transneft. The infrastructure keeps oil flowing by maintaining pressure and throughput in the pipeline network, meaning their breakdowns can disrupt flow and increase costs.
“The situation has now been contained,” Yevrayev wrote on Telegram, noting that there were no casualties.
Civil aviation authorities temporarily restricted flights in and out of Yaroslavl airport at 7:30 a.m. local time, which were lifted almost four hours later.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down or intercepted one Ukrainian drone over the Yaroslavl region and three over the Belgorod region on Wednesday morning.
Overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 40 Ukrainian drones over six regions, as well as the annexed regions of Ukraine.
On Tuesday night, Ukrainian drones struck a petrochemical plant in the republic of Bashkortostan, a Lukoil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region and electrical substations in the Volgograd and Kursk regions.
