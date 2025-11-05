Russian Black Sea Port Halts Fuel Exports After Ukrainian Strike

Fuel exports from the Russian Black Sea port of Tuapse have been suspended, and its local oil refinery has stopped processing crude after a Ukrainian drone strike damaged infrastructure, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Before being attacked on Sunday, the port had reportedly been expected to increase fuel exports in November.

But shipping data reviewed by the news agency showed tankers moved off their berths and anchored offshore as of Wednesday.

Three tankers had reportedly been docked for loadings of naphtha, diesel and fuel oil on the day of the Nov. 2 attack.

The Rosneft-controlled refinery halted processing on Monday due to port damage, Reuters cited two industry sources as saying.

The refinery, with a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, mainly supplies markets like China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey.