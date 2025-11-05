At Least 15 Russian Regions Recruiting Reservists to Guard Oil Facilities Against Drone Attacks – Vyorstka

Authorities in at least 15 Russian regions are recruiting residents into a new mobilization reserve to guard strategic infrastructure, including oil refineries targeted by Ukrainian drones, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported after reviewing government recruitment posts on VKontakte.

Announcements seeking reservists have appeared on the pages of local officials, municipal administrations and major enterprises in regions such as Bryansk, Kaliningrad, Leningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Tambov, Tula and Yaroslavl, as well as in the republic of Bashkortostan and the Perm and Krasnoyarsk regions, among others.

The campaign follows the recent adoption of a law allowing reservists to be deployed to protect facilities on Russian territory.

According to Vyorstka, the postings stress that reservists will not be sent to fight in Ukraine but will remain in their home regions to guard energy infrastructure and intercept drones.

In the border region of Bryansk, volunteers are also expected to “counter enemy sabotage groups,” help evacuate civilians and “maintain counterterrorism regimes,” according to one post shared by a local vocational college.

Bryansk authorities are offering monthly payments of 40,000 to 100,000 rubles ($440-$1,100) depending on rank, along with one-time bonuses of up to 300,000 rubles ($3,300).

In regions farther from the front line, payments are considerably lower: volunteers in Tula and Bashkortostan are promised 2,000-10,000 rubles per month, plus bonuses for downed drones; in Perm, 4,000-7,000 rubles; and in Kaliningrad, up to 6,300 rubles.